TY Danjuma to chair Awolowo Foundation 30th anniversary seminar

A former Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma will, next Monday, chair a seminar to mark the 30th anniversary of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation.

The seminar with the theme: “The Role of Foundations in Developing Countries”, will have various heads of foundations analyse the impact of foundations on development efforts.

Danjuma, who himself is chairman and founder of the TY Danjuma Foundation, will lead other speakers, guests, and attendees in sharing experiences and exploring various areas of synergies that will ensure foundations have a greater impact on development efforts.

Various categories of foundations and other cognate institutions in Nigeria,…