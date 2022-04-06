West Africa faces worst food crisis, over 27m people suffering from hunger —11 International organisations

AFRICA is facing the worst food crisis in 10 years as over 27 million people are suffering from hunger while an additional 11 million could be pushed to hunger in the next three months.

It has been observed that West Africa is hit by its worst food crisis in a decade, with 27 million people going hungry.

It is also projected that the number could rise to 38 million by June, considering a new historic level and already an increase by more than a third over last year, unless urgent action was taken.

This alert was issued by 11 international organisations in response to new analyses of the March 2022 Cadre Harmonisé (CH), ahead of the virtual conference on the food and…