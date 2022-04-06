Yoruba, Hausa, Fulanis, Tiv, others to participate at 2022 Nsukka Most Beautiful Girl pageantry

The Founder and Chief Sponsor, OCO World Limited, Okwudili Celestine Okwudili, has announced that the 2022 Nsukka Most Beautiful Girl Pageantry, Nigeria (NMBGN) will allow all promising girls from the 36 states to contest.

He added that the winner of the pageantry will smile home with a brand new Toyota Spider and a trip to Dubai.

He equally announced that the 1st runner up will win N500,000 and a trip to any national tourist centre, while the 2nd runner up will get N300,000 and a trip to a national tourist centre also.

Okwudili made the announcement during the official unveiling of the 2021 winner of Nsukka Most Beautiful Girl/ announcement of the sale of forms for the 2022…