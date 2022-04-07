23-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping, killing OAU graduate

The operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 23-year-old man, Ikenna James, for allegedly raping and killing 29-year-old Oluwatosin Adefisayo, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile -Ife.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the incident happened in the Ogijo area of the state.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said James at the time of committing the crime lives in the same compound as the late Adefisayo.

He was said to have connived with his friend said to be at large, broke into the apartment of the deceased in the night through the ceiling, raped her and thereafter strangled her to death.

The PPRO said…