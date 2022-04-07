Barge operations critical to reducing gridlocks on port access roads — NIMASA DG

THE Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh has noted that a well-regulated barge operating industry in the maritime sector is critical to ending gridlocks on port access roads in Nigeria.

The NIMASA DG stated this when he played host to the Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN) led by the President, Hon. Bunmi Olumekun at the head office of the Agency in Lagos.

“Barge operations have helped to reduce gridlocks in Apapa, as they are involved with the transportation of container goods from one point to another within the inland waters, thereby putting less pressure on our roads, while also contributing their…