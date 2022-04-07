Declare for presidency immediately, Dakuku Peterside tells Amaechi

Frontline governorship hopeful in Rivers State under the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside, has urged the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to declare for the presidency without “further hesitation.”

Peterside, who made the call on Tuesday during his visit to the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Igwuruta, Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, venue for the All Progressives Congress Thanksgiving Service in honour of the Minister, scheduled for Saturday, April 9, 2022, said Amaechi was “eminently qualified” to preside over the affairs of Nigeria.

Giving reasons for his call, Peterside said that Amaechi had shown sufficient capacity and will to…