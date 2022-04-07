Diri is fast-forwarding development in Bayelsa ― Tambuwal

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has said that his Bayelsa State counterpart, Senator Douye Diri, is fast-forwarding the development of his state and that if given the right support by the people, the lost glory of Bayelsa in the last 20 years of its creation would be restored.

Speaking during the inauguration of the New Yenagoa City link bridge and road projects connecting a new Yenagoa City, which already accommodates an 18-hole golf course, polo field and a 3-Star hotel at Onopa, Tambuwal commended Diri for bringing Bayelsans together, irrespective of their political divide, to work for the development of the state.

He said Diri has displayed sterling leadership…