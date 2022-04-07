Ex-SSG joins Ebonyi gubernatorial race in APGA

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the governorship aspirant under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and former secretary to Ebonyi State Government, Professor Benard Odoh, has promised equal participation in the course of governance and every decision-making intended to move the state forward.

Prof Odoh made this known when he formally declared for the governorship race at a press conference in Abakaliki on Thursday.

Odoh identified the establishment of medium-scale mass industrialization as the shortest route to end poverty in the state. He, however, promised to do it when elected.

“The 2023 general election will be unique. Stand up to be counted. Take advantage of…