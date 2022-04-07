‘Focus on excellence, explore frontiers of dentistry’

The consensus of experts on dentists wanting to explore the frontiers in dentistry is that they must keep abreast of the latest technological advancements, be focused on excelling and it should not be monetary.

Dean, Faculty of Dentistry, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Professor Morenike Ukpong, a keynote speaker at the Unibadan Association of Dental Students 40th health week symposium, with the theme “Exploring the Frontiers in Dentistry: Home and Abroad” stated that there is a place for moving abroad if it is to expand one’s horizon but it should not be monetary.

He said: “if you cannot expand your horizon here, you cannot do it outside. So, that…