Focus your searchlight on area councils, FCT minister task police

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has tasked the Nigeria Police to intensify efforts in securing Abuja, especially the area councils.

The minister admitted that residents have been living in fear especially those in Area Councils over the spate of kidnappings and banditry.

Malam Bello who stated this when he received the AIG, Zone 7, Police headquarters, Mr Muhammad Ndatsu Aliyu, and his team in Abuja, expressed confidence in the capacity of the AIG based on his previous successes.

He enjoined the newly appointed AIG to bring his wealth of experience to bear in tackling crime in zone seven States which includes the FCT.

