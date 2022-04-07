Former NAFDAC DG picks PDP Benue governorship nomination form

Former National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Director-General, Dr Paul Botwev Orhii on Thursday picked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), nomination form for the 2023 governorship election with a pledge to take Benue State to a greater height.

The governorship form was purchased and presented to him by his group of friends and associates led by Otunba Olumide at a brief ceremony in Abuja.

Dr Orhii while commending his friends for the confidence they have in him, said he would use their support as a platform to transform Benue state for the benefit of all citizens of the state.

He identified security challenges as the number one priority…