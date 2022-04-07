Jonathan’s convoy in auto crash, two police aides killed

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday confirmed the death of two aides of former President Goodluck Jonathan and the hospitalisation of two others in an auto crash involving the convoy of the former president in Abuja.

The incident happened when Jonathan was said to be coming from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and heading towards his residence in Abuja.

However, confirming the accident on Wedneday, FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, said apart from the aides that died, two other aides were also rushed to the National Hospital in Abuja after they sustained various degrees of injuries.

The FRSC also said the former president was not injured as the car he was in…