Kaduna train attack victim, sergeant Funtua dies

Sergeant Muhammad Haruna Funtua one of the victims of the recent train attack is dead. The late ex-soldier died as a result of multiple injuries he sustained during the attack.

The deceased who was shot in the head and chest when terrorists attacked the Abuja /Kaduna train route last week was among those rescued by the security agencies.

However, it was gathered that he was later conveyed to his town in Funtua for further treatment where he finally gave up the ghost.

A source who simply identified himself as Mallam Idris revealed that the ex-serviceman died on Tuesday.

According to him, ‘he gave a good fight to survive but unfortunately, he did not make it and he died.

‘We…