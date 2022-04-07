Okowa calls for reduction in Delta State University fees

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has intervened in the school fees controversy at Delta State University, Abraka, with a directive to the management of the institution to liaise with the students’ union in order to bring down the fees to an acceptable level.

Okowa gave the directive after inspecting the ongoing projects at the University of Delta, Agbor, and the Trauma Centre, Agbor.

He was accompanied on the inspection by the vice chancellor, Professor Stella Chiemeke and members of the governing council of the institution.

According to the governor, the state government does not fix school fees for its institutions, but only intervened in the current crisis considering the…