Olajide emerges PDP’s consensus candidate in Ibadan Southwest/Northwest constituency

The leaders, party executives and elders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ibadan Northwest/Southwest constituency of Oyo State have unanimously endorsed a serving member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adedeji Stanley Olajide a.k.a. Odidiomo for a second term.

The PDP stakeholders after days of intense marathon meetings and consultations with aspirants in the Federal Constituency came to the conclusion that the incumbent lawmaker, Hon. Adedeji Stanley Olajide should run again in 2023.

A source at one of the meetings where Olajide Odidiomo was affirmed as the party’s consensus candidate said: “I can authoritatively inform you that the incumbent House of…