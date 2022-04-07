SAHCO acquires new fleet of ground handling equipment

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc said it has boosted its fleet of Ground Support Equipment (GSE) with more ultra-modern equipment.

According to the SAHCO management, the new fleet of equipment acquired included 10 Passenger Step Units that were manufactured by Mallaghan which is a renowned aviation industry manufacturer and supplier of highly acclaimed Ground Support Equipment.

This came just as the handling company, in a way of supporting gender equity and empowerment of women, has again proven its unwavering support for the education and support of the girl-child by partnering with the Africa Agility Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to educating,…