Senate member seeks extension of railway from Kaduna to Jos

The Senator representing Plateau South, Senator Nora Ladi Daduut has called on the federal government to extend the new railway standard gauge from Kaduna to Jos, saying this will further boost the economy of both states.

Senator Dadu’t in a statement said the road network in the country is overwhelmed and many are in deplorable conditions adding that there is the need for more extension of the railway networks to cover more parts of the country.

According to him, the railway as alternative transportation when functional would have significant benefits and would be a great solution to the transportation problem in…