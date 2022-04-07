Soludo appoints Odinkalu, Bianca, Charly Boy, others to negotiate with IPOB

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has set up a committee to unravel the true cause of armed struggle in the SouthEast region, which has led to insecurity.

The committee is to be headed by Prof Chidi Odinkalu, with Amb. Bianca Ojukwu as secretary and termed ― Truth, Justice and Peace Committee.

Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Prof. Solo Osita Chukwulobelu who signed a press statement he made available to Journalists in Awka, on Wednesday, disclosing this reeled out terms of reference to the committee.

The statement reads, “The purpose of the Committee on Truth, Justice, and Peace is to seek a restorative justice approach for truth-telling or real facts, for…