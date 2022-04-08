Best Of Nollywood unveils calendar of events

Annual, travelling, pan-Nigeria film industry awards, Best Of Nollywood (BON) has unveiled its 2022 calendar of activities following the presentation of hosting rights to the Imo State Government earlier in the week.

The presenting delegation, led by Seun Oloketuyi, founder BON Awards, had the likes of star actors Mobimpe Oyebade Adedimeji, Ten Kobo, Lateef Adedimeji, Shushu Abubakar, Onyinye Okafor, Tracy Okechukwu and Arch. Teju Ajayi.

Unveiling the series of events leading up to the awards in December, Oloketuyi stated in an exclusive interview that “It’s an honour to have His Excellency, Senator Uzodinma accept to host the travelling award that takes industry practitioners…