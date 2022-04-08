(BREAKING): Will Smith banned from Oscars events for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock

Nearly two weeks after Will Smith hit Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided on a repercussion under its guidelines.

On Friday, the Academy’s Board of Governors met virtually to discuss the situation, ultimately determining that “for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programmess, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” according to a letter sent by Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson.

“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an…