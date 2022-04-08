Conference charges military, journalists to unite for national security

Security agencies and Nigerian journalists have been charged to unite their respective arms and pen as a reliable arsenal to fight insecurity and insurgency in Nigeria.

The call was made at the end of a three-day conference that brought together media practitioners and soldiers, Airmen and Naval personnel to interrogate the nuances that cause conflict with national unity and security as they carry out their respective mandates.

This charge was the submissions of the aggregate view of participants at the conference organized by Zakclair Investments Ltd. in collaboration with the Defence Headquarters on Enhancing Military – Journalist Cooperation to Checking Insecurity,” in…