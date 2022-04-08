Don’t return schools to missionaries, Ondo imams, alfas urge Akeredolu

THE League of Imams and Alfas in Ondo State has urged the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to rescind his decision to return missionary schools to their original owners.

The body described such a move as antithetical to religious peace and good governance, saying it would mark a return to a “dark period” when educational institutions were used by religious bigots for forceful conversion and intimidation of the masses.

At a press conference in Akure, the state capital, the chairman of the league, Sheikh Ahmad Aladesawe, said rather than return schools to missionaries, the government should think of how to improve the infrastructure in schools across the state.

Aladesawe, who…