Edo suspends April 19 LG elections over court order

Following a ruling by an Abuja Federal High Court, the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) has suspended the elections into the 18 council areas of the state scheduled for April 19.

The state’s electoral body, in statement issued in Benin on Friday and endorsed by Emmanuel Abebe on behalf of the Chairman of EDSIEC, said the suspension was due to the restraining order by the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission.

The commission said all processes leading to the conduct of the elections had been suspended pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The statement reads: “It is hereby announced for the…