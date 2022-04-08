Extreme poverty makes people behave in ways you cannot imagine — Adebajo-Olafimihan

Olorunfunmi Adebajo-Olafimihan, a strong advocate of education for all and gender equality, is the founder of Kindle Africa Empowerment Initiative. She is passionate about touching lives and making people smile. In this interview by YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE, she speaks on her experience in working with poor communities, fighting for education and gender equality among others.

You usually work with vulnerable communities like Makoko despite the challenges people associate with this, what is your experience in these communities?

It’s been both interesting and heartbreaking. Extreme poverty makes people behave in ways you cannot imagine and makes them become very dependent on aid to…