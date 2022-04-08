Gunmen attack, burn army patrol van in Aba

Yet-to-be identified gunmen early Friday morning attacked an Army patrol van at Aba and burnt the vehicle.

This happened around 3 am along the popular Tonimas Junction, Osisioma LGA axis of the Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway and there is yet no record of causalities.

The gunmen were said to have ambushed the unsuspecting soldiers, who were on patrol setting the Army patrol van ablaze.

The incident caused tension and fear among residents of the area, forcing all to remain indoors.

Meanwhile, in Umuahia, it was like a ghost town as it was up to 3 pm when people ventured outside.

All banks, local government area headquarters, schools, markets and stores were under lock and…