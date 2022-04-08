Man, 31, bags death sentence for armed robbery, life jail for rape in Akwa Ibom

Justice Augustine Odokwo, presiding over the Ikot Ekpene Division of Akwa Ibom State High Court, has sentenced a 31-year-old man, Nsikak Joseph Udofia to death for armed robbery and life imprisonment for rape.

The convict, a native of Utu Edem Usung in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, was convicted at the weekend by Justice Odokwo having found him guilty in the two separate charges of armed robbery and rape.

Udofia, a Secondary school dropout, and others now at large were said to have “robbed a shoe mender, one Gabriel Akpan Victor, of his petty valuables including torchlight, two knives, a roll of black thread, two pairs of sandals and N2,350 cash, while returning home from…