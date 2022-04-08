Nigeria urges African nations to achieve economic development through innovation

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has stressed the need for African nations to add value to their abundant natural resources, in order to achieve wholesome socio-economic development through innovation

Onu stressed the need for socio-economic self-reliance, so as to reduce imports and produce goods and services needed by Africans.

He made this statement when delegates from African Union Scientific Technical and Research commission (AU-STRC) led by Prof.Mohammed Belhocine, paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Abuja.

The Minister further said that the difference between developed and developing Countries is in terms of investment in STI as he…