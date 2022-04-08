Pastors protest killings in Kaduna, demand massive bombing of bandits

Pastors in Kaduna State took to the streets to protest the incessant attacks and killings of innocent souls by terrorists in the state almost on a daily basis.

The pastors who assembled themselves under the banner of the Interfaith Alliance gathered on the Lagos street roundabout to make their position known over the way terrorists have been tormenting residents both within and outskirt of the metropolis.

Convener of the Interfaith Alliance, Reverend Emmanuel Adebayo,urged the Federal Government to step up actions against the bandits who had held the state to ransom.

Though they stated that the state government is doing its best, they also said the best wasn’t good enough.

It…