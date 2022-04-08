StarTimes celebrates Femi Adebayo’s feat as ‘King of Thieves’ hits cinemas

Thespian, Femi Adebayo was hosted by StarTimes at the debut of his new movie, King of Thieves, in cinemas as part of the pay-TV’s commitment to supporting the growth of Nollywood and the celebration of originality.

Femi Adebayo, who is also a StarTimes brand Ambassador, got accolades for the originality of the story and costume.

The epic action-thriller was screened by the press, StarTimes team, Nollywood industry icons, and movie critics at the Silverbird Cinemas, Ikeja City Mall.

Among those present were StarTimes CEO, Alex Jian; Content Director, Viki Liu; Asst. Marketing Director, Bose Adewara; PR Manager, Lazarus Ibeabuchi; Nollywood actors, Yaw; members of Actors Guild of…