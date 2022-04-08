Ugwuanyi backs domestication of Nigerian Disability Act by state assembly

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has given executive backing for the domestication of the Nigerian Disability Act by the State House of Assembly.

Gov. Ugwuanyi gave the express approval when representatives of the Voice of Disability Initiative (VDI) visited him at the Government House Enugu, yesterday.

Voice of Disability Initiative is an advocacy network formed by and for women with disabilities, saddled with the responsibility of safeguarding and protecting the fundamental human rights of women and girls with disabilities in Nigeria.

VDI is being supported by an international foundation known as Amplifychange to implement a project on advancing the Sexual Reproductive…