2023: RMFAC chairman, Ebonyi APC stakeholders call on NWC to save party from collapse 

The chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC), Chief Elias Mbam and stakeholders of All Progressives Congress (APC) from Izzi clan, Ebonyi State, have called on the APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to intervene and save their party from its crisis in the state.

Chief Mbam and other stakeholders of the clan made the call on Saturday, a few days after the traditional rulers, council chairmen, lawmakers and others from the area endorsed the embattled speaker of the State House of Assembly, Ogbonnaya Nwifuru, as their sole candidate for the governorship position for their party.

According to Mbam, the endorsement of Nwifuru by the…