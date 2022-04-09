2023: Uncertainty in PDP as Southern governors reject open ticket

Uncertainty is mounting in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governors of Southern States last night maintained their stance on the selection of the party’s 2023 presidential candidate from the zone.

Rising from a meeting held at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, they vehemently stressed the need for the main opposition party to stick to its founding principles of equity and justice.

Present at the meeting were the host governor, Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

Ikpeazu spoke to journalists after the meeting, drawing the attention…