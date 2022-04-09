Abia govt gives aspiring public office holders 3 days to resign

Abia State Government has given public office holders 3 days to resign if they have the interest to contest for any political positions in the state.

In a release signed by the Secretary to Abia State Government, Barr. Chris Ezem the state government said, “all political cum public office holders in Abia State who are desirous of participating in the political process either as a contestant for an elective position or as a delegate, are by this notice directed to resign their appointments on or before Monday, April 11, 2022.”

According to the state government, the order was in “Pursuant to section 84 (12) of the amended Electoral Act 2022, which has been signed by His…