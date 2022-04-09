Alleged terrorism: Court strikes out 8 out of 15-count charge against Nnamdi Kanu

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja, on Friday, struck out 8 out of the 15-count charge preferred against the detained self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government.

The Judge freed Nnamdi Kanu on the 8 counts while ruling on a preliminary objection filed by the IPOB leader challenging the validity of the 15-count amended charge preferred against him by the Federal Government.

“In this instant preliminary objection application, I have read the counts and come to the conclusion that counts 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14 have not disclosed any offence against the Defendant.

“‘Counts 1, 2,…