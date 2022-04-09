Bandits abduct wife, daughter of Plateau environment Commissioner

Gunmen suspected to be Bandits terrorising Mangu local government area of Plateau State have abducted the wife and daughter of the State Commissioner of Environment, Usman Bamaiyi.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the residence of the Commissioner in Gindiri in the early hour of Saturday and abducted both the wife and daughter at a gun point and whisked them to an unknown destination.

A source close to the community disclosed that the gunmen gained access to the residence without being noticed by other family members residing in the house and those in the neighbourhood.

The entire Mangu local…