Factional chairman emerges as SDP holds parallel congress in Oyo

The instability in the Oyo State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), recorded a new twist on Saturday as they held parallel congresses at different locations in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Mr Yinka Folahan, emerged as the chairman of the party in the State at a congress held at National Museum of Unity, Museum Road, Off Dick Road, Aleshinloye, Ibadan, while another in which Mr Kola Balogun intended to contest chairman which was billed to hold at Havanah Royale Hotel and Conference Centre, besides University of Ibadan, Sango-Ojoo, Road could not hold, even though Kola Balogun claimed that the congress was the only one recognised by the national

Speaking shortly after…