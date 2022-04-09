Former Ebonyi Reps member obtains PDP form for senate, tasks delegates on peaceful primaries

A former House of Representatives member, who represented Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo federal constituency of Ebonyi State, Linus Abaa Okorie, on Wednesday, announced the purchase of his expression of interest and nomination forms in furtherance of his interest to contest the Ebonyi South senatorial election in 2023 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Let it be known that I purchased the forms myself and was not gifted or presented with them by anyone or group,” he said.

He noted that, as he aspires for the senate, his message is that the party must conduct a free, fair and credible primary, that imbues the necessary confidence needed to approach and win the…