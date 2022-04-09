I will become champion of APC — Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has said he is in the presidential race to win the election.

He said Senator Ahmed Tinubu, remained a respected founding leader of the party, like President Muhammadu Buhari and Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu who wanted their project, the All Progressives Congress (APC) succeeded.

He said this while fielding questions from Nigerian journalists at the Second Annual GYB Seminar for Nigeria’s Political and Crime Correspondents.

Bello said the office of the President would demand real energy from its occupier because it is not a place for anyone to sit but work.

The office of the President would demand real energy, “not energy to sit or sleep but energy to…