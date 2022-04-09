Money and the parable of 5 talents

For it is just like a man about to go on a journey, who called his own slaves and entrusted his possessions to them.

To one he gave five talents, to another, two, and to another, one, each according to his own ability; and he went on his journey. Immediately the one who had received the five talents went and traded with them, and gained five more talents.

In the same manner, the one who had received the two talents gained two more.

But he who received the one talent went away, and dug a hole in the ground and hid his master’s money.

“Now after a long time, the master of those slaves came and settled accounts with them.

The one who had received the five talents came up and…