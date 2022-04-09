My severe backache – Tribune Online

I am a 55- year old man who has been having a severe backache for the past few months. Even though I have tried several kinds of medications, the backache has not abated. Kindly let me know what could be the problem

Simon (by SMS)

Chronic back pain is usually age-related, but can also result from a prior injury. The most common causes include: arthritis of the spine —the gradual thinning of the cartilage inside the spine, narrowing of the spinal canal that may lead to nerve pain as well as disc problems, such as a herniated or bulging disc. In some cases, it’s difficult to pinpoint the cause of chronic…