NCAA clears 7Star Hangar to carry out 3C-checks on Dana Air MD83 plane

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has given approval to 7Star Global Hangar Limited to carry out 3C checks maintenance on Dana airlines MD83 aircraft with the registration number, 5N-SAI.

An approval letter from the NCAA urged 7STAR to comply with all extant provisions of Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) and in particular Nig. CARs part 6, and in addition, all tasks requiring detailed, x ray and HFEC inspections.

In his reaction to the approval, the elated Managing Director and CEO of 7Star, Mr Isaac Balami, who could not hide his joy said 7Star had done five C and D checks on various aircraft with Augusta 139 8 Years Inspection (D-Check) being the…