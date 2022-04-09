Nigerian artists are shaping the sound of music globally —Doug Kaze

Doug Kaze is a lecturer, musician and songwriter from Jos, Plateau State his journey in music started way back at age 12, he wrote tons of songs for his friends and later founded a band. In this interview by KANGMWA GOFWEN, he talks about his genre of music and how well the music industry in Nigeria has thrived.

Your genre of music is not the popular Afro-Beats, tell us how you came about it and why you like that genre of music.

Well, my genre is a result of many years of exploring different genres. It is a fusion of different genres that I’ve worked on or paid attention to at different periods of my life. My earliest exposure to music was reggae. My father was a strong Bob…