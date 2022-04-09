Regina Daniels’ mum declares for Delta Assembly seat, promises transparency

Mother of a notable Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels Nwoko has declared her interest to represent Aniocha South Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly come 2023.

The veteran Nollywood actress and the National Woman Leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief Rita Daniels Chukwuji on Saturday told delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogwashi Uku, headquarters of the council that if given the opportunity, she would leverage on her contacts and connections to attract investment and development to the neglected locality.

The aspirant who is the vice president of Nollywood and the only woman in the race so far in the area was speaking at the local…