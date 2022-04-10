11 persons injured, 38 houses collapsed, 198 rooftops removed by windstorms in Niger State

The Coalition of Shiroro Associations (COSA) in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State has said it has so far recorded 198 residential buildings that were affected during the windstorms that occurred in the first rain of the year which occurred on Friday, April 8 in Kuta, headquarters of the council.

Also affected were 104 shops, and no fewer than 11 persons were injured. About 38 houses have collapsed, and four schools were affected in Kuta.

The Education Authority, Veterinary Hospital, and General Hospital were among the public properties that were affected by the windstorms that occurred in the first rain of the year which occurred on Friday.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN…