2023: Ajimobi’s ex-spokesperson declares to contest Reps seat

Former Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy to the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Bolaji Tunji has declared his intention to contest in the 2023 general elections.

Tunji will be contesting for the Ogbomoso North, Ogbomoso South and Oriire Federal Constituency seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement, Tunji said his declaration to run was informed by the need to give dynamic, passionate, serious representation to his constituents.

He added that he decided to throw his hat into the political ring because of the need to contribute his quota and deliver good governance to this the people of this federal constituency and the state,…