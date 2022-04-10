Fast wealth orientation as bane of Nigeria

Based on the Global Terrorism Index, Nigeria is number three on the list of Countries most affected by terrorism, and number six on the list of countries with the highest risk of genocide in the world. However, the most numerous types of crimes reported to the police are crimes against property and persons including; cheating and Fraud, theft, assaults and grievous harm injuries.

It is also relevant to note that in 2018, Nigeria surpassed India as the world’s poverty capital, with around 87 million people living in extreme poverty, compared with India’s 73 million. Our people were thrown into inflation, unemployment, poor standards of living, and uncertainties. So it is no…