Former Nigeria Airways workers urge NCAA not to grant operating license to Nigeria Air

As efforts to finally bring to reality the floating of a new national carrier, Nigeria Air reaches top stage, some former workers of the liquidated Nigeria Airways and the children of those already deceased have petitioned the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to stop the process of granting an operating license to the new national airline until the balance of their outstanding final entitlements is settled.

The former workers who spoke to some journalists at the weekend,attributed their petition to a notice put up by the airline announcing its application to the NCAA for a licence to operate scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo services.

