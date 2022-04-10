Kaduna govt not aware of video showing paraded bandits

The Kaduna State Government has said it was not in the know of the recent video being circulated on social media showing security forces parading neutralised and arrested bandits.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan apparently rejecting the video that went viral on social media.

The video which shows security personnel dropping the neutralised bandits at the back of a military van was said to have occurred at Kakura in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state where it was gathered that the military personnel repelled the bandits who stormed the village.

But in a quick reaction, Aruwan had said,…