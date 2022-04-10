Minister charges community leaders to assist security forces to end insecurity

Determined to unending increasing cases of insecurity in the country, Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Dingyadi, at the weekend pleaded with community leaders and Nigerians, in general, to cooperate with the security agencies in their efforts at fighting bandits and other elements threatening peace and security of the nation.

The minister made the plea in Abuja during an interactive session with correspondents on the efforts being made by the Federal Government to end insurgency activities in the country.

He disclosed that the plea became necessary as security checks had confirmed that most criminal activities were being perpetrated by people living in contiguous…