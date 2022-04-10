National Grid Collapse: Nigeria loses 3,317MWs as GenCos distribute only 473 MWs of power nationwide

AGAIN, the national grid for the third time in 2022 collapsed, losing over 3,317MWs power on Friday evening.

This had led to power outages in many parts of the country. A check at the data from the system operator showed that as of 6am on Saturday, only five Generation Companies (GenCos) were on the grid, with a total of 473.80MWs.

These are: three units of the Azura-Edo IPP (GAS) with 231 MWs, two units of Kainji (Hydro) 88MWs, Omotosho(Gas) 15MWs, Omotosho NIPP (GAS) 24.80MWs and Shiroro (HYDRO) whose two units contributed 115MWs.

Meanwhile, as of 3pm on Saturday, the total generation was 1006.10MWs generated by six GenCos-Geregu, Kainji (Hydro), Olorunsogo NIPP (Gas),…